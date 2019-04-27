HAMMOND — Coming to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church every year to help dye eggs red before Easter serves as a time of inner peace for Nancy Vlahos.
"I take off work to do this," Vlahos said.
Vlahos was joined Thursday morning by eight other members of the Ladies of Philoptochos who washed then dyed 400 hard boiled eggs deep red , the majority of which will be distributed to parishioners at Easter or Pascha services beginning tonight.
"I like being set apart from the world. This (the church) is where I come to do it," Vlahos said.
Vlahos will be among the Eastern Orthodox faithful who will attend Holy Saturday services tonight and Holy Pascha or Easter services starting at midnight.
Easter eggs are an ancient Christian custom associated with breaking the fast at the Feast of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ since ancient Christians upheld a fast from all meat, fish, dairy, eggs and oil during Lent, according to the Rev. David Bissias, priest at St. Demetrios.
"From pre-Christian times, eggs have served as an obvious symbol of new life. Many Orthodox Christians dye their eggs red in recollection of the blood of Christ shed sacrificially for the life of the world and blood, too, is a natural symbol of life," Bissias said.
The breaking of the egg — which Greek custom has made into a game of sorts, when two persons touch the pointed end of the egg to another to see whose egg will crack first — denotes the breaking of the bonds of death in the resurrection, Brissias said.
"In the Orthodox Christian tradition, these dyed eggs are distributed on Easter Sunday to the faithful following Paschal services. In most parishes, there are two such services: the main Easter Eucharistic Liturgy that begins around midnight Sunday, and the "Vespers of Love" which is usually observed in the later morning," Bissias said.
The work of dying red some 400 eggs started at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday as Helen Condes and fellow parishioners arrived at the church kitchen.
The dye is a special one from Greece. Once the eggs cooled, they were wiped with olive oil, wrapped in netting and tied with a red ribbon before distribution at services this weekend, Condes said.
Other women assisting her included Nicki Sakelaris, Helen Kounelis, Matina Theodoropoulos, Antonia Alexiou, Chrissy Condes and Diane Yianakopoulos.
Vlahos, who converted to the Orthodox faith, said the church isn't just for those of Greek roots, with some 90 percent of the service in English.
"It's not just for ethnic Greeks. The message of Christ is for everyone. You have a home here. It's nice," Vlahos said.
Bissias said all the major Christian denominations observe the same rule for determining the date for Easter, which is the first Sunday following the first full moon after the vernal equinox.
However, because Eastern Orthodox Christians continue to reckon the date with the ancient Julian calendar, which has lagged behind the more recent Gregorian calendar, the Julian calendar is now 13 days behind.
So it is now possible for the observance in both Western Christian and Eastern Christian traditions to fall on the same date, or be up to five weeks separate. Additionally, because of two different systems in use by East and West to predict the date of the full moon, there is no consistent rhythm to when the dates may coincide or how far separated they may be.