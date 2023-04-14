VALPARAISO — The sweet smell of carnations filled the air Friday morning at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church.

The fresh red and white blooms were cut short, placed on toothpicks then used to decorate the kouvouklion, or hand-carved tomb of Jesus.

“This is our Good Friday tradition,” Kathy Pavlou said. Her grandson, Zachary Chip, 10, of Winfield, lent a hand.

"I’m excited I get to help,” Chip said.

Other parishioners, including Debra Batistatos and her daughter, Kleanthi Batistatos, 16, assisted with the cutting of the fresh flowers.

“I enjoy the whole experience of Holy Week,” Debra said, which commemorates the passion and crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth.

On Good Friday, the tomb plays an integral part at afternoon vespers and evening lamentations. On Saturday morning, there's Divine Liturgy.

The Pascha, or Easter, service will start late Saturday night and will culminate at midnight and continue with the lighting of a single candle, said the Rev. James Greanias, priest at St. Iakovos.

The candle, which is lit from an oil lamp, represents the light that is Christ.

After the candle is lit in the darkened room, Greanias will state: “Come receive the light that is never overtaken by the night and glorify Christ who is risen from the dead.”

One by one, the raised candle of each parishioner will be lit. Parishioners will then take their candles outdoors, where all will sing "Christos Anesti," Christ has risen.

"It's a beautiful procession," Greanias said.

Greanias said this Holy Week is a special one because it’s been 10 years since the first Easter was held in the 8,200-square-foot building at 34 W. 700 North.

“I’m hoping by next Easter we will be in our new church,” he said.

The congregation, which began celebrating services in 1981 at a former Methodist Church near Valparaiso University, moved temporarily in 2007 to the old St. Paul's School gymnasium.

The present building, which includes an office, classroom and fellowship room, will be used as a church home until the permanent church is completed on the northeast side.

