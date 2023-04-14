The candle, which is lit from an oil lamp, represents the light that is Christ.
After the candle is lit in the darkened room, Greanias will state: “Come receive the light that is never overtaken by the night and glorify Christ who is risen from the dead.”
One by one, the raised candle of each parishioner will be lit. Parishioners will then take their candles outdoors, where all will sing "Christos Anesti," Christ has risen.
"It's a beautiful procession," Greanias said.
Greanias said this Holy Week is a special one because it’s been 10 years since the first Easter was held in the 8,200-square-foot building at 34 W. 700 North.
“I’m hoping by next Easter we will be in our new church,” he said.
The congregation, which began celebrating services in 1981 at a former Methodist Church near Valparaiso University, moved temporarily in 2007 to the old St. Paul's School gymnasium.
The present building, which includes an office, classroom and fellowship room, will be used as a church home until the permanent church is completed on the northeast side.
Photos: Orthodox Christians in Valparaiso prep for Easter
Need to know
Many Christians celebrated Easter on April 9. Greek Orthodox churches still follow the Julian calendar, which is 13 days behind the more-modern Gregorian one. The last time Orthodox and Catholic Easter were on the same date was 2017; the next time it will happen is April 20, 2025.