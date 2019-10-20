CROWN POINT — The city's new orthopedic clinic facility is set to break ground this week.
The Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the site of the new facility at the northeast corner of 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway, according to a news release.
The two-story, 40,000-square-foot building is expected to be complete in early 2021, and is a part of an expected $100 million investment in the Beacon Hill area of the city, according to previous Times reports.
“With the recent announcement of the new Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital Campus and now the Lakeshore Bone & Joint Clinic, the City of Crown Point has become a location of health care technology innovation and service distinction. We welcome LBJI’s new facility and their center of orthopedic excellence," Mayor David Uran said in a release.