Our future will reflect how well we invest in each other today

We have work to do to solve the challenges we face. While I’ve had a keen interest in economic development over the years, my role is primarily to support the spiritual development of the faithful. This spiritual renewal helps us to overcome attitudes that might divide us along racial and class lines. Spiritual renewal helps us to overcome the fear of failure and the paralysis of inaction. We become better servants to those in need, unleashing creativity and stimulating outreach efforts to help transform a region.

My initial goal as bishop is simple: to be an engaged and hope-filled presence throughout the Region as I deepen my understanding of the needs of our local church and community. The Catholic community of Northwest Indiana will do our part to be engaged in the ongoing renewal of our region, poised for a future full of hope.

Blessed Solanus Casey, OFM Cap, encouraged people to “Thank God ahead of time.” Blessed Solanus was a humble Franciscan friar whose ministry was that of a porter, or door keeper, of Saint Bonaventure Monastery in Detroit. He trusted God so completely that he already was thanking God for a future that was known only to the Lord. I thank God ahead of time for the blessings that we will receive in the future and for the good work that we will accomplish together. Now is the time to nurture seeds that have been planted — and to plant new seeds.

The Most Reverent Robert J. McClory is the bishop of the Diocese of Gary. The opinions are the writer's.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0