Our future will reflect how well we invest in each other today

“One sows and another reaps.” (John 4:37)
In our efforts to grow and support the development of Northwest Indiana, we all have a part to play. We are connected to the efforts of community members who have gone before us and those who will follow after us.
Some of us are planting seeds and others will reap the fruits. What matters is that we keep planting the seeds for the future. We nurture them — and then watch the growth. Growth can occur slowly or quickly, depending on the season and soil and the care of the gardeners.
As the new bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gary, I am privileged to help nurture the many seeds planted by my immediate predecessors, Bishop Donald J. Hying and Bishop Emeritus Dale J. Melczek. A particularly noteworthy endeavor led by Bishop Hying was the 2017 diocesan synod, which brought together a wide representation of members of the faithful from the four counties comprising the diocese: Lake, LaPorte, Porter and Starke.
While the synod was a period of self-reflection for our local church, it has an outward impact on the entire community.
Communities of faith bring vibrancy and hope. When we Catholic Christians are living as we ought, then the whole community should be enlivened by love. My motto as bishop indicates this two-fold dimension of faith and service: “We proclaim Jesus as Lord, and ourselves as your servants for Jesus’ sake.” (2 Cor. 4:5).
Our commitment to our faith should make us better servants as we embrace our call to discipleship, to carry on the work of Jesus Christ.
By encouragement and charitable acts we bring forth the love of God to all those in need, especially the poor and vulnerable. In my short time here, I’ve learned of many initiatives currently in place that reflect our desire and ability to serve as the hands and feet of Christ.
Catholic Charities partners with many local agencies to offer important services, including the provision of food, clothing, housing and other needs such as immigration assistance and legal counseling.
Through St. Vincent de Paul Societies and local parishes, the community has access to a large number of food pantries, clothing, emergency utility assistance, meal services and fellowship.
Many parishes and schools have an ongoing relationship with agencies like the Sojourner Truth House in Gary, which provides resources for women and their children to help them move from homelessness and poverty to training, jobs and their own homes.
Our future will reflect how well we invest in each other today. Local Catholic High School students are partnering with an elementary school located in an economically challenged neighborhood of Gary, to help with basic needs like school supplies, food and books, but to also serve as tutors and pen-pals that encourage students’ successes.
The people of this region desire to work together. Last November, the diocese sponsored a Charity Summit that gathered Region leaders to discuss collaboration practices that can best respond to the needs of the poor and vulnerable in Northwest Indiana, so we can face adversity with faith and help our region thrive.
As a son of the industrial Great Lakes, I have experienced the promise of hope and renewal. I am from Detroit. My father worked in the steel industry for over 35 years. The steel industry put food on our table. I’ve grown up in a region that was historically dependent on one industry: automobiles. I’ve experienced the dislocation of families and neighborhoods resulting from sudden industry changes and the hardships that often follow. I recall the first time I understood the word “salary” as a boy. I found out my father’s “salary” had been cut. Honestly, I thought my parents were talking about “celery” being chopped until they explained to me that dad was making less money from work.
My parents’ strong faith gave us hope — and their hard work helped us make it through those days. Economic depression doesn’t have to lead to psychological depression. We have to remind ourselves of our true identity as sons and daughters of a loving God. We are not only loved, but we were created for love and service. We can embrace any challenges we face knowing that our loving God will walk beside us, guide us and enable us to navigate difficulties and the unexpected with confidence.
We have work to do to solve the challenges we face. While I’ve had a keen interest in economic development over the years, my role is primarily to support the spiritual development of the faithful. This spiritual renewal helps us to overcome attitudes that might divide us along racial and class lines. Spiritual renewal helps us to overcome the fear of failure and the paralysis of inaction. We become better servants to those in need, unleashing creativity and stimulating outreach efforts to help transform a region.
My initial goal as bishop is simple: to be an engaged and hope-filled presence throughout the Region as I deepen my understanding of the needs of our local church and community. The Catholic community of Northwest Indiana will do our part to be engaged in the ongoing renewal of our region, poised for a future full of hope.
Blessed Solanus Casey, OFM Cap, encouraged people to “Thank God ahead of time.” Blessed Solanus was a humble Franciscan friar whose ministry was that of a porter, or door keeper, of Saint Bonaventure Monastery in Detroit. He trusted God so completely that he already was thanking God for a future that was known only to the Lord. I thank God ahead of time for the blessings that we will receive in the future and for the good work that we will accomplish together. Now is the time to nurture seeds that have been planted — and to plant new seeds.
The Most Reverent Robert J. McClory is the bishop of the Diocese of Gary. The opinions are the writer's.