Ousted schools supt. demands reinstatement in Crown Point

Curosh further claims that the termination clause in Eineman’s contract being pursued by the board is superseded by state law, which states a school superintendent can only be removed from her post without cause if both the board and school leader agree to the action.

“This is one of the elite school districts in the state of Indiana,” Curosh said. “It boggles my mind that they would treat her this way and trample her reputation.”

Eineman has served 15 years as superintendent of the Crown Point Community School Corp., regularly receiving “highly effective” ratings in her school performance reviews and overseeing a district of nearly entirely all “A” ranked schools.

She also has presided over successful school referendums in which voters have approved additional tax funding for the school district.

Even if the actions have been legal, Curosh said he can’t understand why the district would choose to act upon early termination given the financial uncertainty wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Eineman’s contract, the board must give 12 months notice and pay what Curosh estimates to be approximately $200,000 in the superintendent’s 12 months of salary and health insurance benefits to pursue early termination.