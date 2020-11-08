Outpatient surgery center latest to join medical developments along Broadway in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A new ambulatory outpatient surgery center will be the latest addition to the city's bustling Broadway corridor, bringing another medical development to the area.
In a slim vote on Monday, the City Council passed Resolution No. 2020-11-20R, for a special use that would allow the center to operate in a B-3 business district.
The center, located at 11051 Broadway, Suite B, would be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, providing elective surgeries, primarily in orthopedics, and is set to have two operating rooms and one procedure room.
The resolution received a 3-2 unfavorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) at its Oct. 26 meeting due to parking concerns and the present hardship that would require a special use, according to a previous Times report.
During public comment, Roger Pace said he was one of the first owners in the On Broadway complex and implored the City Council to stick with the BZA's unfavorable recommendation.
On Monday, the Council was presented new information surrounding parking in the On Broadway business complex by Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team, Inc.
Ban said it's important to note the On Broadway complex is required to have 405 parking spaces under city ordinance. Today, 434 spaces exist in the complex, he said.
For a decade, Ban said he had office space in On Broadway and never once had a problem finding a parking space.
"Sure there were times that I couldn't get my space in front of my office unit. So I had to go 10 spaces away and walk 10 spaces to get to my front door. There is not a parking problem at On Broadway," Ban said.
Parking study
Following the BZA's unfavorable recommendation, DVG performed parking study counts, with nearly a third of the spaces occupied "at any one time," Ban said.
Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5th, said the parking study could be unrealistic because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Hairdressers are not being used. Dentists are not being used. People are concerned. They're not keeping appointments," Drasga said. "So to give us a count in this thing is not realistic. I would imagine you'd have twice as many space available. ... With COVID, I don't think that's a realistic representation of space being used."
Ban said Drasga makes a good point, adding the team isn't trying to blow over the influence of the pandemic.
Drasga added she found it difficult to find a spot in the complex for Tree Board meetings.
"I'm just saying it's tight over there, it really is," Drasga said.
Jason Marnin, vice president of ambulatory surgical centers facility development for SurgCenter Development, the company behind the new center, said on average, the center would use about 21 parking spots daily.
It also was noted ambulatory doesn't mean ambulances will bring patients to the center, rather refers to patients being able to walk in the center.
Impact of ATF
Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, questioned how parking spots used by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) affects parking in the complex.
Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said ATF took a vacant building pad in the complex and created their own employee parking.
"The site already had 410 spots, which is more than what was required by code. They added an additional 28 and their employees park in that enclosed area. So effectively, there's an additional 28 parking spots," Schlueter said.
Since ATF isn't using the main parking area, Schlueter said ATF's space doesn't count toward the complex's square footage.
The City Council chose not to send the matter back to the BZA, and voted 4-3 to overturn the BZA's unfavorable recommendation and approve the center. Drasga, Sauerman and Council President Scott Evorik, R-At-large, voted no.
Councilman Chad Jeffries, D-1st; Dawn Stokes, D-2nd; Andrew Kyres, D-3rd; and Zack Bryan, D-At-large; voted yes.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Schererville Corn Roast
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Hobart Lakefront Festival
Hometown Country Jam
Lowell Labor Day Parade and Festival
Peteyville
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
