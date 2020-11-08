Outpatient surgery center latest to join medical developments along Broadway in Crown Point

Ban said it's important to note the On Broadway complex is required to have 405 parking spaces under city ordinance. Today, 434 spaces exist in the complex, he said.

For a decade, Ban said he had office space in On Broadway and never once had a problem finding a parking space.

"Sure there were times that I couldn't get my space in front of my office unit. So I had to go 10 spaces away and walk 10 spaces to get to my front door. There is not a parking problem at On Broadway," Ban said.

Parking study

Following the BZA's unfavorable recommendation, DVG performed parking study counts, with nearly a third of the spaces occupied "at any one time," Ban said.

Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5th, said the parking study could be unrealistic because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hairdressers are not being used. Dentists are not being used. People are concerned. They're not keeping appointments," Drasga said. "So to give us a count in this thing is not realistic. I would imagine you'd have twice as many space available. ... With COVID, I don't think that's a realistic representation of space being used."