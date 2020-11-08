 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outpatient surgery center latest to join medical developments along Broadway in Crown Point
alert urgent

Outpatient surgery center latest to join medical developments along Broadway in Crown Point

{{featured_button_text}}
Outpatient surgery center latest to join medical developments along Broadway in Crown Point

A portion of the On Broadway offices in Crown Point.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A new ambulatory outpatient surgery center will be the latest addition to the city's bustling Broadway corridor, bringing another medical development to the area. 

In a slim vote on Monday, the City Council passed Resolution No. 2020-11-20R, for a special use that would allow the center to operate in a B-3 business district. 

The center, located at 11051 Broadway, Suite B, would be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, providing elective surgeries, primarily in orthopedics, and is set to have two operating rooms and one procedure room.

The resolution received a 3-2 unfavorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) at its Oct. 26 meeting due to parking concerns and the present hardship that would require a special use, according to a previous Times report

During public comment, Roger Pace said he was one of the first owners in the On Broadway complex and implored the City Council to stick with the BZA's unfavorable recommendation.

On Monday, the Council was presented new information surrounding parking in the On Broadway business complex by Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team, Inc. 

Ban said it's important to note the On Broadway complex is required to have 405 parking spaces under city ordinance. Today, 434 spaces exist in the complex, he said. 

For a decade, Ban said he had office space in On Broadway and never once had a problem finding a parking space. 

"Sure there were times that I couldn't get my space in front of my office unit. So I had to go 10 spaces away and walk 10 spaces to get to my front door. There is not a parking problem at On Broadway," Ban said. 

Parking study 

Following the BZA's unfavorable recommendation, DVG performed parking study counts, with nearly a third of the spaces occupied "at any one time," Ban said. 

Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5th, said the parking study could be unrealistic because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Hairdressers are not being used. Dentists are not being used. People are concerned. They're not keeping appointments," Drasga said. "So to give us a count in this thing is not realistic. I would imagine you'd have twice as many space available. ... With COVID, I don't think that's a realistic representation of space being used." 

Ban said Drasga makes a good point, adding the team isn't trying to blow over the influence of the pandemic. 

Drasga added she found it difficult to find a spot in the complex for Tree Board meetings. 

"I'm just saying it's tight over there, it really is," Drasga said. 

Jason Marnin, vice president of ambulatory surgical centers facility development for SurgCenter Development, the company behind the new center, said on average, the center would use about 21 parking spots daily. 

It also was noted ambulatory doesn't mean ambulances will bring patients to the center, rather refers to patients being able to walk in the center. 

Impact of ATF

Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, questioned how parking spots used by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) affects parking in the complex. 

Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said ATF took a vacant building pad in the complex and created their own employee parking. 

"The site already had 410 spots, which is more than what was required by code. They added an additional 28 and their employees park in that enclosed area. So effectively, there's an additional 28 parking spots," Schlueter said. 

Since ATF isn't using the main parking area, Schlueter said ATF's space doesn't count toward the complex's square footage.

The City Council chose not to send the matter back to the BZA, and voted 4-3 to overturn the BZA's unfavorable recommendation and approve the center. Drasga, Sauerman and Council President Scott Evorik, R-At-large, voted no. 

Councilman Chad Jeffries, D-1st; Dawn Stokes, D-2nd; Andrew Kyres, D-3rd; and Zack Bryan, D-At-large; voted yes. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Nov. 8

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts