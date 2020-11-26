 Skip to main content
Over 1,700 customers lose power in Hobart
Over 1,700 customers lose power in Hobart

HOBART — Over 1,700 customers were without power Thursday morning, according to NIPSCO.

Customers lost power around 9:07 a.m. NIPSCO employees are on-site determining the cause of the outage and working to restore power, Claudia Airey, NISPCO spokesperson, said.

"We appreciate our customers' patience and are working to resolve this situation ASAP," she said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

