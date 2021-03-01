Over 1 million Hoosiers have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, 69% of Hoosiers age 80 and older, 70% of those ages 70-79, and 49% of those ages 60-69 have received a first dose of the vaccine or have scheduled an appointment to be vaccinated.

Hoosiers age 60 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box encouraged any eligible Hoosier to sign up now at one of nearly 400 vaccine clinics around the state.

"The vaccine is a simple, safe and effective way to protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19," Box said. "It’s an easy process that only takes a few minutes, and it could be the difference of a lifetime for vulnerable Hoosiers."

Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211. Hoosiers can receive the vaccine at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.

On Wednesday, Indiana ended first-dose vaccine appointments for out-of-state residents, including Illinois residents who work in the Hoosier State.