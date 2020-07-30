Over 110 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One additional COVID-19-related death was reported Thursday in Porter County as the Region saw over 110 new cases and Indiana's case total surpassed 65,000 total, health data showed.

The Region saw 112 new confirmed cases overall, while Indiana saw over 970 additional cases, according to updated health statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Death totals across the Region included 266 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

There were 13 new deaths statewide Thursday, bringing the state's total to 2,746. New deaths were reported between June 14 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 200 deaths as probable, up one from the day before. A probable death means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.