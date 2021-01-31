Over 150 new COVID-19 cases reported in NWI

No new deaths were recorded and over 150 new COVID-19 cases were reported across NWI's five-county area, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Updated Region case totals include 46,443 in Lake County, up 96; 15,336 in Porter County, up 35; 9,366 in LaPorte County, up 20; 2,985 in Jasper County, up five; and 945 in Newton County, up three.
Across Indiana there were 1,750 new COVID-19 cases reported, increasing the state's overall count to 626,682.
New cases were reported between Nov. 25 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
There were five more fatalities from the respiratory disease reported across Indiana, increasing the state's toll to 9,598. New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday.
In NWI, 1,172 people have died since the pandemic began. County totals include 699 in Lake County, 247 in Porter County, 170 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 376 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The Porter County Health Department listed 25 patients hospitalized and 14,319 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 9.3% in Lake County, down from 9.5% the day before; 9.8% in Porter County, down from 9.9%; 11.6% in LaPorte County, down from 11.8%; 15.1% in Newton County, down from 15.7%; and 8.3% in Jasper County, down from 8.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Sunday, 143,638 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 562,084 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.