Over 150 new COVID-19 cases reported in NWI

No new deaths were recorded and over 150 new COVID-19 cases were reported across NWI's five-county area, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

Updated Region case totals include 46,443 in Lake County, up 96; 15,336 in Porter County, up 35; 9,366 in LaPorte County, up 20; 2,985 in Jasper County, up five; and 945 in Newton County, up three.

Across Indiana there were 1,750 new COVID-19 cases reported, increasing the state's overall count to 626,682.

New cases were reported between Nov. 25 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There were five more fatalities from the respiratory disease reported across Indiana, increasing the state's toll to 9,598. New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday.

In NWI, 1,172 people have died since the pandemic began. County totals include 699 in Lake County, 247 in Porter County, 170 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.