Over 6,300 new COVID cases reported among Hoosier students. Here's a closer look at Region districts

Last week, more than a half-dozen Region school districts added mask mandates following an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb that loosened quarantine requirements in school settings where everyone is masked.

The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 6,322 new student positive cases and 338 new teacher positive cases. Another 448 positive cases were reported among school staff.

Over 4,200 of the new cases have been reported since Aug. 30.

Statewide, nearly 45% of the cases are reported in students ages 10 to 14 with another quarter of cases among 5- to 9-year-olds and a little more than 28% of cases reported in students ages 15 to 19.

A little more than half of teacher cases are reported among people in their 30s and 40s, and 82% of cases are reportedly from female teachers.

New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the last weekly dashboard update.

IDOH has a breakdown of cases per school. As of Monday, there were no schools with zero reported cases and more than 1,600 with one or more cases. Another 729 schools hadn’t reported to the state.