Over 6,300 new COVID cases reported among Hoosier students. Here's a closer look at Region districts

Last week, more than a half-dozen Region school districts added mask mandates following an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb that loosened quarantine requirements in school settings where everyone is masked.
The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 6,322 new student positive cases and 338 new teacher positive cases. Another 448 positive cases were reported among school staff.
Over 4,200 of the new cases have been reported since Aug. 30.
Statewide, nearly 45% of the cases are reported in students ages 10 to 14 with another quarter of cases among 5- to 9-year-olds and a little more than 28% of cases reported in students ages 15 to 19.
A little more than half of teacher cases are reported among people in their 30s and 40s, and 82% of cases are reportedly from female teachers.
New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the last weekly dashboard update.
IDOH has a breakdown of cases per school. As of Monday, there were no schools with zero reported cases and more than 1,600 with one or more cases. Another 729 schools hadn’t reported to the state.
In the first few weeks of school, some school corporations, such as Crown Point Community School Corp., sent hundreds of students home to quarantine despite this year’s effort by nearly every district to keep students in classrooms.
Lake Central School Corp. told The Times the executive order brought most of its 637 students who were in quarantine back to school the next day. Although quarantine numbers dropped quickly at Lake Central and other districts, new cases are being reported.
Crown Point reported 55 new cases for the week of Aug. 30, and 51 were among students. This is slightly higher than the 50 cases reported the week before, but only 535 students and staff were quarantined compared to the more than 700 from the previous week.
A mask mandate was added for all Crown Point schools last Tuesday.
Here’s a closer look at COVID-19 numbers in Region districts, according to the most recent data available on their dashboards:
Total student cases: 102
Total staff cases: 8
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 18
Active cases: 27
Total cases: 69
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total student cases: 102
Total staff cases: 13
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 10
Active student and staff cases: 68
Total student and staff cases: 118
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total positive cases: 92
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total positive cases: 72
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 17
Total students cases: 81
Total staff cases: 14
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Active cases: 5
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total student cases: 53
Total staff cases: 9
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total active cases: 3
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total student cases: 14
Total staff cases: 6
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 17
Total student cases: 19
Total staff cases: 5
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 18