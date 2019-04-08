LAKE STATION — Crime has steadily dropped in the city and officers are becoming more proactive, Police Chief David Johnson said.
Crime statistics provided by the Lake Station Police Department show the total number of incidents has decreased each year since 2014.
There were 669 incidents in 2014. Overall crime in Lake Station worked its way down to 432 incidents last year, the statistics show.
“The Lake Station police officers have done all of this while working shorthanded,” Johnson said.
The department currently has 23 officers, and he estimates it should have 32 to create a full force, Johnson said.
The drop in incidents could be associated with the Police Department taking a more proactive approach to preventing crime.
There has been a decrease in the number of reactive calls, those in which police respond to a specific call for service, while officer-initiated calls have increased.
Reactive calls fell from 9,786 in 2017 to 8,633 in 2018. There were 4,254 officer-initiated calls in 2018 and 1,874 in the previous year.
A new position created at the Police Department could help officers become more proactive.
The intelligence analyst role uses a data-driven approach to help address crime in the community, and the position focuses on crime mapping efforts.
Among the responsibilities of the intelligence analyst are mining data the Police Department already collects in a database. Those efforts can determine where the department will allocate resources and potentially identify areas of concern that weren't already considered by officers.
Through the in-depth data analysis, the department could become more proactive by identifying the root causes of criminal incidents and addressing them accordingly.