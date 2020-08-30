 Skip to main content
Overnight closures on I-65 near Crown Point to begin Monday evening
Overnight closures on I-65 near Crown Point to begin Monday evening

Nighttime and early morning commuters might want to bring extra caffeine and patience while driving on Interstate 65 this week.

Beginning Monday, overnight lane closures will be in effect on I-65 between mile marker 247 — near U.S. 231 in Crown Point — and 253 — near U.S. 30 close to Southlake Mall.

In a press release, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said lanes will be closed as crews complete final pavement markings.

The closure schedule, which is weather dependent and subject to change, is:

  • From 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the northbound left and center lanes of the road will be closed.
  • From 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, the northbound right and center lanes will be closed. The northbound right lane will be closed Wednesday, and is expected to reopen Thursday morning.
  • From 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, the northbound right and center lanes will be closed.
  • From 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday the southbound right lane will be closed.

When approaching the closures, INDOT said motorists should stay alert and follow traffic directions carefully.

"Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones," INDOT said in a release.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

