Overnight lane closures scheduled on I-80/94 through Friday, INDOT announces

LAKE COUNTY — Indiana commuters should expect lane closures on the Borman Expressway this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.
Closures will apply to westbound and eastbound lanes near Clay Street, on an alternating schedule, starting Monday night.
Westbound lanes were scheduled to close on Monday and Tuesday evenings, and eastbound lanes will close Wednesday and Thursday evenings, INDOT said.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. As of Monday afternoon, it was as follows:
Westbound left lanes between Clay Street and Burns Ditch — starts with a single lane closure at 7 p.m., then a two-lane closure at 9 p.m., on both Monday and Tuesday. Lanes will reopen about 5 a.m. the days following.
Eastbound left lanes near Clay Street — starts with a single lane closure at 7 p.m. Wednesday between Martin Luther King Drive and Clay Street, then increases to a two-lane closure at 9 p.m. between Dakota Street and Clay Street. Lanes will reopen 5 a.m. Thursday.
Eastbound left lanes between Martin Luther King Drive and Dakota Street: Starts with a single lane closure at 7 p.m. Thursday, then increases to two-lane closure at 9 p.m., then a three-lane closure at midnight. Closures will be reduced to a single right lane after 4 a.m. Friday and lanes will reopen about 7 a.m.
Officials urged drivers to pay attention, slow down and avoid distractions while traveling through work zones.
