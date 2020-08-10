Overnight mayhem restricts access to downtown Chicago for Indiana commuters

CHICAGO — All bus and train service to downtown Chicago was shut down Monday morning after unrest swept across the city overnight, officials said.
Bridges over the Chicago River were lifted about 4:30 a.m., restricting any access to and from the downtown, NBC 5 Chicago reported.
Metra announced about 7:30 a.m. that its service would continue as normal, and that any changes would be announced as soon as they were available.
The rail system's alternate schedules are posted online under the "Maps and Schedules" section.
South Shore Line announced no stoppages in service besides a scheduled closure between Carroll Avenue and South Bend as its tracks and overhead wire between Michigan City and South Bend were being updated.
Temporary busing will be offered between Carroll Avenue and South Bend Monday through Friday, the rail line said.
Expressway ramps going in and out of the city's Loop — including from Cermak to I-55, I-94 from Roosevelt to Division and Congress Parkway from I-290 — were blocked Monday, Illinois State Police told NBC 5.
Chicago police confirmed the closures stemmed from widespread thefts and property damage that started in the early morning hours.
The downtown saw widespread looting and property damage at many businesses, and shots were fired both at and by police, NBC 5 Chicago reported.
Chicago police responded about 12:20 a.m. to reports of a mob scene at Michigan Avenue, where hundreds gathered outside stores and threw objects at officers, NBC 5 Chicago reported.
Shots were later fired at police, who returned fire, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Lake Street, police officials said, according to NBC 5.
No officers were injured, though it was not immediately clear whether offenders at the scene had been shot, NBC 5 reported.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown were scheduled to discuss overnight unrest in the downtown area at a news conference 8 a.m. Monday, held at police headquarters, Chicago police said.
