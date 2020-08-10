Overnight mayhem restricts access to downtown Chicago for Indiana commuters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — All bus and train service to downtown Chicago was shut down Monday morning after unrest swept across the city overnight, officials said.

Bridges over the Chicago River were lifted about 4:30 a.m., restricting any access to and from the downtown, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Metra announced about 7:30 a.m. that its service would continue as normal, and that any changes would be announced as soon as they were available.

The rail system's alternate schedules are posted online under the "Maps and Schedules" section.

South Shore Line announced no stoppages in service besides a scheduled closure between Carroll Avenue and South Bend as its tracks and overhead wire between Michigan City and South Bend were being updated.

Temporary busing will be offered between Carroll Avenue and South Bend Monday through Friday, the rail line said.