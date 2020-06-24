Oversight agency recommends firing of 3 Chicago officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended the firing of three officers for making false statements regarding their misconduct, the agency announced Tuesday.

COPA, which investigates allegations of police misconduct, determined that Officer Clauzell Gause used excessive force in June 2014 against a young man who was brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. At the time, Gause said the man was resisting officers when he struck him. But hospital surveillance footage showed Gause punched and shoved the victim, who had punched Gause.

Gause was initially charged with felony misconduct for punching the man while he was handcuffed. The charges were dropped because the victim didn't show up to court.

In a separate case, COPA determined Officers Carol Weingart and Laura Kuhlmann provided false statements during an officer-involved shooting in December 2015. Kuhlmann fired her weapon at a moving vehicle with other civilians present in violation of department policy.