MERRILLVILLE — There was constant movement Friday morning inside the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, but it came as no surprise.
The facility was full of more than 200 volunteers who shared a goal of loading up nutritious meals for local families facing hunger issues.
They hit their target amount within hours during the seventh annual PackaPalooza. The event was part of the Lake Area United Way's Unity in Our Community Week.
“It's awesome to see so many people come together for this,” said Lisa Daugherty, Lake Area United Way's president and CEO.
They came from a variety of local organizations, including Centier, NIPSCO, Cargill and the Boy Scouts.
“They get here, and they work hard,” Daugherty said of the volunteers.
There's a definite need for the meals packed up Friday.
Daugherty said there are people experiencing hunger in all communities. Some might not realize it, but it could be their neighbors or co-workers who are struggling to put food on their tables.
Daugherty said the Lake Area United Way took a different approach for this year's PackaPalooza. There was a stronger focus on including more fresh produce in the boxes.
That's a result of discussions United Way officials had with residents facing food insecurity. Many indicated they don't have easy access to healthier food in their neighborhoods, so items like fresh produce can be considered a luxury.
In addition to food, the PackaPalooza volunteers put together literacy kits Friday.
Daugherty said there are many children who don't have books at home. The United Way wants to change that with the kits, which include a book and a discussion guide to encourage children to read out loud and with their families.
There was determination on the faces of volunteers as they worked Friday morning, but there also was plenty of fun to be had during the PackaPalooza.
It was a partylike atmosphere inside the Food Bank's headquarters as the volunteers worked.
With music playing, many showed off a couple of dance moves as they loaded up boxes.
Reggy, the mascot of the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, was there to encourage the volunteers. Some paused briefly to get a hug from Reggy and grab a couple of pictures.
The thousands of boxes of food and the literacy kits assembled during the PackaPalooza will be passed out to families in need from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Food Bank, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville.
Volunteers will return to the facility to assist with the distribution, Daugherty said.