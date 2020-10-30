Pair charged with running over officer's foot, leading cops on chase

EAST CHICAGO — Two men crashed after running over an officer's foot and leading police on a chase following a traffic stop Tuesday, police said.

The driver, 27-year-old Deaundre J. Carey, of Lansing, and a passenger, 25-year-old Andre B. Burrage, of Atlanta, Georgia, were arrested after crashing the car and attempting to escape on foot, police said.

East Chicago police officer J. Morris attempted to stop the vehicle, a black Hyundai, about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on suspicion of reckless driving and disregarding a stop light, police said.

As the officer was explaining why he pulled Carey over, Burrage told Carey to flee the officer, police allege. Carey then sped off, running over the officer's foot with his rear side tire, police said.

The officer chased the pair in his squad car until they crashed along railroad tracks in the 4600 block of Magoun Avenue, at which point both men fled on foot, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer quickly caught Carey, and a nearby police detective stopped Burrage at a nearby Burger King.