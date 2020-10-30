Pair charged with running over officer's foot, leading cops on chase

EAST CHICAGO — Two men crashed after running over an officer's foot and leading police on a chase following a traffic stop Tuesday, police said.
The driver, 27-year-old Deaundre J. Carey, of Lansing, and a passenger, 25-year-old Andre B. Burrage, of Atlanta, Georgia, were arrested after crashing the car and attempting to escape on foot, police said.
East Chicago police officer J. Morris attempted to stop the vehicle, a black Hyundai, about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on suspicion of reckless driving and disregarding a stop light, police said.
As the officer was explaining why he pulled Carey over, Burrage told Carey to flee the officer, police allege. Carey then sped off, running over the officer's foot with his rear side tire, police said.
The officer chased the pair in his squad car until they crashed along railroad tracks in the 4600 block of Magoun Avenue, at which point both men fled on foot, police said.
Support Local Journalism
The officer quickly caught Carey, and a nearby police detective stopped Burrage at a nearby Burger King.
Carey and Burrage were both charged with felony counts of battery to a public safety officer, criminal recklessness, and two counts each of resisting law enforcement, court records show.
An initial hearing for Carey was scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at Lake Criminal Court. Carey was being held Friday morning on a bail of $50,000 surety, or $5,000 cash.
Burrage was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement and posted a $1,000 bond Wednesday, before his felony case was filed. A warrant in the felony case was issued Thursday, online court records showed.
Officer Morris was placed on injured-on-duty status and will return to work once he's cleared by a physician, the department said.
Albert Verduzco
Allen Coapstick
Amauri Cowan
Anna Marie Grcich
Anthony Alexander
Antonio Perkins
April Wilson
Carl Reed
Carlos Sainz
Cody Ray Qualls
Damian Jones
Daniel Dillman
Darin Walker
Deana Janiak
Degerie Scott
Denise Smith
Dewann Crook
Donta Stewart
Elizabeth Michel
Eric Sims
Eric Sims
Evelyn Richards
Fermin Baltazer Rosales Jr.
Frederic Dellenbach
Hector Navarro Gomez
Iyesha Howard
Jacob Dillon
Jacqueline Jancek
Jeanette Rodriguez
Jerry Robert Moore
Jesse Leon
Jesus Navarro
John Idzik
John Smiley
Joseph Becerra
Joseph Dawson
Kelly Hric
Kevin Riley
Kyle Bentley
Larry Weatherspoon
Mark Rebeil
Maurice Bentley
Melissa Kinley
Michael Medrano
Mustafa Udaipurwala
Olivia Haskett
Oscar Hernandez
Paul Arnold
Richard Lucas
Robert Gale
Robert Greiner
Robert Hudson Jr.
Robert Jackson
Rodolfo Medina
Roosevelt Dushun Williams
Ross McCracken
Samantha Smolka
Shawn Stephens
Skyler Bulla
Stefphanie Westerhoff
Steve Jenkins
Steven Flores
Taneshia Beasley
Timothy Patten Jackson
Todd J. Dickerson
Troy Lamont Hearst
Tyree Hall
Wiley McGee
Williams Michael Wilson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!