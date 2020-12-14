 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair nabbed after trying to escape police in stolen car, authorities say
breaking top story urgent

Pair nabbed after trying to escape police in stolen car, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Schererville

STOCK Police - Schererville

 John J. Watkins, The Times

DYER — Two people suspected of trying to escape police in a stolen Infiniti early Monday sped through a closing railroad crossing gate and continued to flee after running over a tire-deflation device, officials allege.

The driver, a 24-year-old Richton Park woman, and passenger, a 28-year-old Country Club Hills man, fled about 12:30 a.m. after Schererville police tried to stop them when learning the vehicle was stolen, Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

Officers found the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41, at which point the driver sped away south on U.S. 41, Cook said.

Police followed the driver, who then turned east onto West 85th Avenue and drove across railroad tracks as the crossing arm gates were closing, leaving officers to wait for the train to pass.

St. John police were notified of the pursuit and chased the driver after spotting her traveling east on West 85th Avenue. She continued north on Austin Avenue, back to U.S. 30, where Schererville police rejoined the chase, Cook said.

Schererville officers placed two sets of tire-deflation stop sticks west of the driver's path. She drove over the devices and then continued west, Cook said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver later stopped in the area of Great Lakes Drive in Dyer, where police arrested her and the passenger.

Police confirmed the Infiniti was stolen Nov. 4 from Chicago and was using plates that were previously attached to a Ford Fusion stolen from Downers Grove, Illinois, the same day.

Police located a handgun and marijuana inside the car, Cook said.

The suspects face several felony and misdemeanor charges, which were being reviewed Monday, Cook said.

Both were being held at Lake County Jail.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storm will bring heavy snow to Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts