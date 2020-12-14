Pair nabbed after trying to escape police in stolen car, authorities say

DYER — Two people suspected of trying to escape police in a stolen Infiniti early Monday sped through a closing railroad crossing gate and continued to flee after running over a tire-deflation device, officials allege.

The driver, a 24-year-old Richton Park woman, and passenger, a 28-year-old Country Club Hills man, fled about 12:30 a.m. after Schererville police tried to stop them when learning the vehicle was stolen, Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

Officers found the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41, at which point the driver sped away south on U.S. 41, Cook said.

Police followed the driver, who then turned east onto West 85th Avenue and drove across railroad tracks as the crossing arm gates were closing, leaving officers to wait for the train to pass.

St. John police were notified of the pursuit and chased the driver after spotting her traveling east on West 85th Avenue. She continued north on Austin Avenue, back to U.S. 30, where Schererville police rejoined the chase, Cook said.

Schererville officers placed two sets of tire-deflation stop sticks west of the driver's path. She drove over the devices and then continued west, Cook said.

