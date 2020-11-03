Pair shot grandmother, carjacked woman in Munster before chase, police say

CROWN POINT — Two people shot a grandmother in Hammond during an attempted carjacking Thursday, took an SUV from another woman at gunpoint in Munster, and led police on a chase along the Borman Expressway before crashing, court records say.

Terry Lee, 22, of Calumet City, and Christian J. Gordon, 17, of Lansing, were charged Monday in two separate felony cases in Lake Criminal Court.

A woman told police several males in a black Dodge Challenger followed her about 5 p.m. Thursday from a gas station at 169th Street and Hohman Avenue in Hammond to her home in Calumet City, records show.

As the woman and her passengers got out of her car, Lee and Gordon approached them with guns drawn and demanded the keys to her vehicle, records allege.

The woman's 6-year-old grandchild was still strapped in her vehicle, so she got back in her car and fled. She told police the men chased her in the Challenger.

She stopped for a red light at 165th Street and State Line Avenue in Hammond, and a man with a gun got out of the Challenger and began pulling on her door handle, records allege.