Pair shot grandmother, carjacked woman in Munster before chase, police say
Pair shot grandmother, carjacked woman in Munster before chase, police say

CROWN POINT — Two people shot a grandmother in Hammond during an attempted carjacking Thursday, took an SUV from another woman at gunpoint in Munster, and led police on a chase along the Borman Expressway before crashing, court records say.

Terry Lee, 22, of Calumet City, and Christian J. Gordon, 17, of Lansing, were charged Monday in two separate felony cases in Lake Criminal Court.

A woman told police several males in a black Dodge Challenger followed her about 5 p.m. Thursday from a gas station at 169th Street and Hohman Avenue in Hammond to her home in Calumet City, records show.

As the woman and her passengers got out of her car, Lee and Gordon approached them with guns drawn and demanded the keys to her vehicle, records allege.

The woman's 6-year-old grandchild was still strapped in her vehicle, so she got back in her car and fled. She told police the men chased her in the Challenger.

She stopped for a red light at 165th Street and State Line Avenue in Hammond, and a man with a gun got out of the Challenger and began pulling on her door handle, records allege.

She sped off through a red light, and heard a gunshot. A bullet passed through her window, causing a graze wound on her arm. She also suffered cuts from broken glass, records state.

Less than 20 minutes later, Lee and Gordon carjacked a woman about 5:40 p.m. at the BP gas station at 747 Ridge Road in Munster, documents allege.

The woman told police she was getting gas when two men in masks approached her and pointed guns at her. One man had an AR-15-style pistol, and the other had a pistol with an extended magazine, records state.

A man, later identified as Lee, told her to give him her keys, records allege. She complied, but Lee allegedly grabbed her by the arm and forced her into her Dodge Durango.

Gordon got the Durango started, and Lee took the woman's cellphone before allowing her to run away, records allege.

Later that night, police spotted the Durango traveling east on Interstate 80/94 and gave chase.

The Durango crashed into a ditch as it headed south on Kennedy Avenue, Munster police said.

Lee and Gordon fled, and one of them threw a gun over a fence, police said. They were taken into custody after a foot pursuit into a wooded area.

Their initial appearances had not yet been scheduled, according to online court records.

