Pandemic means fewer attractions, fewer patrons at waterpark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — COVID-19 may have altered some of the "splashtastic" experiences at Deep River Waterpark.

But the virus hasn't dampened all the recreational offerings from the waterpark that opened in late June, said Chris Landgrave, chief operating officer of Lake County Parks.

"Nothing is normal anymore. We opened up the waterpark on June 30 because we want to make Lake County a better place to live. We are offering something there isn't a lot of this year, which is fun," Landrgrave said.

In keeping with state COVID-19 regulations, there's an allowance of only 1,000 to 1,300 tickets sold on line a day, the park has reduced some of its attractions and there's only about half the staff.

This marks the 25th season of the park, located at 9001 E. Lincoln Highway.

COVID-19 prompted Lake County Parks officials to make several changes for this season for the health and safety of guests and employees, Landgrave said.

"It's been such a weird year," Landgrave said.

Landgrave said the state's shutdown started about the same time the parks department was hiring and training people for summer jobs.

"We shut down for two months," Landgrave said.