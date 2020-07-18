Pandemic means fewer attractions, fewer patrons at waterpark

MERRILLVILLE — COVID-19 may have altered some of the "splashtastic" experiences at Deep River Waterpark.
But the virus hasn't dampened all the recreational offerings from the waterpark that opened in late June, said Chris Landgrave, chief operating officer of Lake County Parks.
"Nothing is normal anymore. We opened up the waterpark on June 30 because we want to make Lake County a better place to live. We are offering something there isn't a lot of this year, which is fun," Landrgrave said.
In keeping with state COVID-19 regulations, there's an allowance of only 1,000 to 1,300 tickets sold on line a day, the park has reduced some of its attractions and there's only about half the staff.
This marks the 25th season of the park, located at 9001 E. Lincoln Highway.
COVID-19 prompted Lake County Parks officials to make several changes for this season for the health and safety of guests and employees, Landgrave said.
"It's been such a weird year," Landgrave said.
Landgrave said the state's shutdown started about the same time the parks department was hiring and training people for summer jobs.
"We shut down for two months," Landgrave said.
Landgrave said it was difficult to even prepare for the summer season with all the variables including information from the state when the park would be allowed to open and a reduced budget.
"We weren't even sure if we could open in late June," Landgrave said.
The park has reduced the number of open attractions to the following: the Rip Tide wave pool, the Storm enclosed tube slides, the Kraken mat slide racer, the Dragon speed slides and Mayor Byrdovich’s Courthouse interactive children’s play area.
Cabanas and gazebos can be rented, and several food and beverage locations are open.
All individual admission tickets must be purchased online before arriving to the park.
"Everything has to be sold in advance. You have to buy your tickets online," Landgrave said.
The only exception is those who had purchased season tickets prior to the waterpark's opening, Landgrave said.
The daily attendance this season, which includes individual admission tickets and those with season passes, can be only about 2,000 people.
That compares to previous years when, on a warm weekend day, the number of guests could reach approximately 6,000 people, Landgrave said.
Opening fewer attractions and setting attendance helps ensure there's space so social distancing can take place, Landgrave said.
"It's a challenge. At some point there's an honor system," Landgrave said.
Employees, with the exception of lifeguards in their chairs, wear masks when in contact with the public and guests are requested to wear masks when they aren't in the water.
The park has taken several other precautions.
Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the facility, and staff frequently clean common touch points, dining areas, life jackets and slide tubes.
There is also signage to encourage guests to provide at least 6 feet of space anywhere there could be lines.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Landgrave said he's uncertain at this point when the waterpark season will end, but likely it'll in mid-August when kids go back to school.
"We are being fluid right now. There are no hard dates. We will shut down once school goes back," Landgrave said.
Visit deepriverwaterpark.com for park information and to purchase tickets.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!