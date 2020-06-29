Pandemic puts different spin on Region Fourth of July celebrations

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a different spin on Fourth of July celebrations as many communities have canceled parades and fireworks, but not all events have fizzled out.
Parades are on in Valparaiso, Griffith and South Haven and in Lakes of the Four Seasons, there's a drive-by parade for vehicles only through the streets of the private community.
Some municipalities are sponsoring fireworks shows and asking residents to enjoy the displays from the safety of their homes. The Gary SouthShore RailCats will host Family Nights at U.S. Steel Yard on Friday and Saturday that will include fireworks.
Valparaiso's daylong celebration begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with the Fourth of July Blast 5K and 2K Run/Walk, the city said. Participants will be staggered at the starting line to allow opportunities for social distancing.
The Lift Up Valpo Parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Valparaiso High School and head south on Campbell Street to Lincolnway, where it will go east and end at Morgan Boulevard.
The Valparaiso Market will go on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza and a free concert, hosted by Valparaiso Events, is scheduled 8:30 to 10 p.m. at the Porter Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza and will feature music by the Crawpuppies, the city said.
A free fireworks show (tickets required) will begin at 9 p.m. at Urschel Field hosted by Valpo Parks, according to the city. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and there will be no food or musical entertainment on site.
Griffith's parade steps off at noon Saturday at Ash Street then heads south on Broad Street to Main.
South Haven's Fourth of July parade starts at noon from Saylor Elementary School, 331 Midway Drive, Valparaiso. The parade travels west on Midway Drive to McCool Road, north on McCool Road to 750 North and west on 750 North to the American Legion Post, 479 W. 750 North. Refreshments will be served and awards presented in the Legion Hall immediately following the parade.
Other holiday celebrations include the following:
The city will be lighting up fireworks and residents are asked to look up in the sky around five locations: Kosciuszko Park ball park area, 151st and Indianapolis Boulevard; Central High School, 1100 W. Columbus Drive; East Chicago Fire Department, 3350 Michigan Ave.; Block Junior High School, 2700 Cardinal Drive; West Calumet Complex, 4700 Larkspur St.
* Family Night is celebrated at U.S. Steel Yard, 1 Stadium Plaza, on Friday and Saturday. Both nights will feature food, fireworks and live music. Call the RailCats at 882-2255 or go to railcatsbaseball.com for ticket information.
* Hammond has four fireworks shows simultaneously at different schools: Gavit, Clark, Morton and Eggers. Residents are invited to view these from the safety of their own back yard and asked not to visit these locations. Fireworks will be held at dusk on Saturday.
* Fireworks will be shot off at dusk at Lakes of the Four Seasons, but to limit the number of people coming into the community, there will be a $20 fee, starting after 6 p.m., for vehicles that do not have a current LOFS decal.
Other communities, including Hobart and Schererville, canceled events but have opted to postpone Fourth of July events to later this summer.
Schererville will hold its fireworks show from 5-11 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Rohrman Park. Hobart will combine its Fourth of July with its Lakefront Festival on Aug. 22 with a parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at dusk.
