Pandemic puts different spin on Region Fourth of July celebrations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a different spin on Fourth of July celebrations as many communities have canceled parades and fireworks, but not all events have fizzled out.

Parades are on in Valparaiso, Griffith and South Haven and in Lakes of the Four Seasons, there's a drive-by parade for vehicles only through the streets of the private community.

Some municipalities are sponsoring fireworks shows and asking residents to enjoy the displays from the safety of their homes. The Gary SouthShore RailCats will host Family Nights at U.S. Steel Yard on Friday and Saturday that will include fireworks.

Valparaiso's daylong celebration begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with the Fourth of July Blast 5K and 2K Run/Walk, the city said. Participants will be staggered at the starting line to allow opportunities for social distancing.

The Lift Up Valpo Parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Valparaiso High School and head south on Campbell Street to Lincolnway, where it will go east and end at Morgan Boulevard.