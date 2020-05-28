Pandemic squashes hiring of lifeguards, officials say; safety advocates contend danger's ahead

City officials contend that medical emergencies that lifeguards typically respond to put them in close proximity with others, which could put them at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. In cases where they must act to save someone from drowning, lifeguards would be coming into direct, close contact with people who may be spitting up water, coughing and gasping for air, the city said.

In addition, pandemic concerns have also affected the ability to train people to be lifeguards. On Feb. 6, Michigan City advertised for all seasonal positions, including lifeguards, and received only one application from someone returning as a lifeguard after working in the position last year, officials said. There were no other applicants with the required qualifications.

Kathy Workman, director of the YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch, said that after testing dozens of people for certification to become a lifeguard, none of them passed the prerequisite. At this time, the American Red Cross is not allowing the hands-on portion of the certification test because of the pandemic, which has also halted hiring for the open positions.