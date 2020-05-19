Pandemic will alter Communion rituals for many US Christians

Under its governance system, decisions on logistical details of Communion are largely left to individual bishops.

Over the past three weeks, at least two sets of guidelines have been issued to Catholic clergy by high-level bodies. There’s one main difference: the guidelines from the Washington-based Thomistic Institute says communion wafers could continue to be placed on a parishioner’s tongue or be placed in the hand. Guidelines from the Federation of Diocesan Liturgical Commissions says there should be a temporary ban on receiving the wafer on the tongue.

Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika, in his detailed instructions for the resumption of in-person services, was clear on this point. Reception of the wafer on the tongue “is strictly prohibited at this time,” his instructions say.

Churchgoers are instructed to proceed single-file — and six feet apart – to a designated distribution point in their church and then receive the Communion wafer in an outstretched palm. There will be no wine for them.

The priest or deacon will wear a face mask and safety glasses during the sacrament, Stika says. Churchgoers will be instructed to wear face masks throughout the Mass that they should remove only for the moment they receive and consume the wafer.