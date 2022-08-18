Pantsless driver caught on camera in Target parking lot: cops

ST. JOHN — A passerby caught a man with his pants down in a car parked in the lot of the Wicker Avenue Target and turned over video of the incident to the law, police said.

Police said the witness filed a complaint Tuesday of a "man masturbating while in a vehicle that was parked in the public parking lot at Target in the 9800 Block of Wicker Avenue."

"The witness confronted the male, cell phone camera in hand, and recorded the confrontation through the open passenger side window of the male’s vehicle," police said.

A Facebook video posted shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday purportedly showed the incident in the parking lot of the Target and was captioned, in part, "Windows down for all to see. Creepy smirk! What a sicko!!"

The video shows a man, nude from the waist down, behind the wheel of a Nissan sedan. A male voice can be heard saying, "What the (expletive) are you doing, dog?" and a female voice says, "What is your (expletive) problem?" before the man drives off.

The video shows the man "with his hand on his fully exposed genitals," police said, and after a "very brief confrontation, the male drove away and the witness continued recording, capturing a clear image of the vehicle and license plate of the male."

Target security video "showed the same male shopping in the store with an infant child who was seated in the shopping cart," police said. "After shopping, the male put his purchased items and the infant into his vehicle. The person and vehicle observed in the store video were the same person and vehicle shown in the video provided by the witness."

Detectives identified the man in the video as Thomas Harms, 34, of St. John, police said.

On Wednesday, Harms was arrested at his Summerlin Street residence, police said, and he was taken to the Lake County Jail.

Harms was charged with performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, a level 6 felony, and public nudity, a class B misdemeanor, court records show.