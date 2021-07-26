Parents demand Porter County Education Services change board meeting time

VALPARAISO — Parents are petitioning for a new meeting time for the Porter County Education Services board meetings.
Victoria Schwarten, who has worked with PCES on an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) for her daughter with special needs, said she started the petition because other parents also expressed concerns about the 8 a.m. meeting time.
As of Monday, it had over 110 signatures.
PCES did not respond to multiple requests from The Times to comment on the petition.
Board meetings are typically scheduled for 8 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at the Special Education Learning Facility in Valparaiso, according to the website. The board is made up of seven superintendents from different Porter County school districts.
For working parents, a meeting held on a weekday morning can be a challenge to attend, but Schwarten said parents want to be there because it often feels there is a lack of transparency.
"There’s a lot of things parents with special needs children deal with, and I feel like a lot of people are isolated," Schwarten said.
"If they can come to these meetings and have the opportunity to actually be heard by all superintendents, there is a greater chance of some accountability being held."
The public comment portion of the board meetings are a place for parents to voice comments, questions or concerns they may have regarding the services being or not being provided to their child or other matters regarding PCES.
Many parents want to come to the meetings and participate in the public comment portion, Schwarten said, but can’t because of the timing of the meetings.
Parents' concerns, she said, could be anything from making sure an IEP is followed correctly to staffing issues.
Twenty minutes are allotted for public comment at PCES board meetings, but it can be extended by a vote, according to board guidelines. Members of the public also can request for an agenda item to be added to a board meeting, but they must do so at least seven days prior.
Because of the pandemic, many school boards started livestreaming their meetings, but PCES board meetings are not available through livestream or any other video platform.
While it would be helpful if a video of the meeting was available to parents, Schwarten said that alone still wouldn’t be enough.
Schwarten said the goal is for people from the Parents for PCES Reform Facebook group to present the petition to the board at a future meeting.