Parents demand Porter County Education Services change board meeting time

"There’s a lot of things parents with special needs children deal with, and I feel like a lot of people are isolated," Schwarten said.

"If they can come to these meetings and have the opportunity to actually be heard by all superintendents, there is a greater chance of some accountability being held."

The public comment portion of the board meetings are a place for parents to voice comments, questions or concerns they may have regarding the services being or not being provided to their child or other matters regarding PCES.

Many parents want to come to the meetings and participate in the public comment portion, Schwarten said, but can’t because of the timing of the meetings.

Parents' concerns, she said, could be anything from making sure an IEP is followed correctly to staffing issues.

Twenty minutes are allotted for public comment at PCES board meetings, but it can be extended by a vote, according to board guidelines. Members of the public also can request for an agenda item to be added to a board meeting, but they must do so at least seven days prior.