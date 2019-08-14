{{featured_button_text}}
081419-nws-crash

A vehicle is turned on its side in a parking lot at 37th Avenue and Indiana 51 in Hobart. 

 Provided by the Hobart Fire Department

HOBART — A car rolled on its side while a driver was attempting to park, firefighters said.

First responders were called at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday to a car wreck at 37th Avenue and Indiana 51 in Hobart, Hobart Fire Department Lt. John Reitz said.

Firefighters found a passenger vehicle turned completely on its side in a parking lot next to a leaning pole.

The driver was attempting to park his car when he drove over a two-foot embankment and rolled on its side, Reitz said.

The man had no major injuries and refused transportation to a hospital, Reitz said.

