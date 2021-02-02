 Skip to main content
Part of I-65 to close for semi removal; extensive delays possible
Part of I-65 to close for semi removal; extensive delays possible

ROSELAWN — A planned left-lane closure on Interstate 65 northbound between Lake and Newton/Jasper counties may cause significant backups for several hours Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down a lane at noon to remove a semitrailer that became stuck in a median at mile marker 237, between Roselawn and Lowell, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Drivers should exercise caution if traveling in the area and plan for delays as a result of the closure. Otherwise, they should use Ind. 55 and U.S. 41 as alternate routes, Fifield said.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

