MUNSTER — Nearly two months after 45th Street shut down for a major project set to transform a well-traveled Munster intersection, the town announced progress is underway.
On Thursday the town of Munster announced that a section of 45th Street from White Oak Avenue to Southwood Drive is now open.
45th Street closed down on June 3 between Calumet Avenue and Southwood Drive for a major construction project that is set to be complete by December 2020.
In June, officials said Southwood Drive at its 45th Street intersection would set to reopen before school begins in August, putting the construction schedule on time.
Part of the project will focus on making the Calumet Avenue and 45th Street intersection a four-way intersection, which means that 45th Street must be moved under the railroad tracks, officials said.
The scope of the project includes building an underpass for 45th Street below the Canadian National Railroad and realigning 45th Street east of Calumet Avenue in order to meet 45th Street west of Calumet.
The pavement and infrastructure on 45th Street will be removed during the closure as crews begin building temporary railroad tracks.
When the temporary tracks are complete, Canadian National trains will be rerouted from the original tracks on 45th Street so work can progress on the underpass.