Part of U.S. 231 to be closed in Jasper County for resurfacing

JASPER COUNTY — Drivers should avoid U.S. 231 from Ind. 114 to Ind. 14 starting Monday, as the road will be closed while it is prepared for a resurfacing project, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

Traffic will be blocked from passing while crews complete concrete and asphalt patching south of Ind. 114 and County Road 400 South/Wood Road. The road is expected to reopen early Saturday, July 25, INDOT said.

The highway will also be closed to through traffic from Merritt Street to Ind. 114 starting Monday, while crews complete a seal coating. That portion of the road is expected to reopen Thursday, July 23, depending on the weather.

INDOT recommended that motorists take alternative routes while road work is in progress. An official detour route will follow Ind. 114, Interstate 65 and Ind. 14.

