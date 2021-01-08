Partners for Clean Air accepting scholarship applications

VALPARAISO — Applications are being accepted through March 31 for the Partners for Clean Air Scholarship.
“Partners for Clean Air is thrilled to again offer scholarship funds to local students interested in pursuing careers that support improving our air quality,” said Scott Nelson, Partners for Clean Air Steering Committee member and of Wilcox Environmental Engineering.
"We’re anxious to build on the success of the program we launched in 2020. We remain thankful for the support of our members and Steering Committee, whose contributions make the scholarship program possible.”
Up to three scholarships of $2,500 will be awarded to qualified high school seniors in Lake, Porter, or LaPorte county to assist with post-secondary education expenses.
Qualified students must have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher, attend an accredited college, university, or trade school in the fall of 2021 and pursue a two- or four-year college degree or two-year trade school certification or degree.
Indiana institutions are preferred, but not required. Any applicant will be considered provided they demonstrate how their planned field of study supports the goals of Partners for Clean Air. Preference may be given to students pursuing a course of study in the environmental sciences.
All applications will be vetted through an extensive, blind evaluation process by members of the Partners for Clean Air Scholarship Committee and approved by the full Steering Committee, both of which are comprised of representatives of member organizations.
Partners for Clean Air launched the scholarship program in 2020, awarding $2,500 scholarships to Abigail Glover of Valparaiso High School and Taryn Schemer of La Lumiere School in La Porte.
The 2021 scholarship winners will be announced at the Partners for Clean Air Awards Ceremony in April, with the financial distribution occurring in August before the start of classes. A full list of scholarship rules and the application are available online at https://www.in.gov/idem/partnerships/2520.htm.