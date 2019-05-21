VALPARAISO —Each new ramp has a story behind it – as well as tears.
“It makes such a difference for folks. There’s tears every time,” said Bob Westfall, ramp program coordinator with the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis club. “We did one recently in Portage where the caregivers had been carrying their 87-year-old father in and out for dialysis.
“We were able to put in a steel ramp in an hour and I tell you … Everyone’s eyes lit up. Ramps are especially helpful for those caring for these folks.”
Porter County Aging and Community Services has added the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club team as another avenue to assist community members with access to their homes.
The steel structures became a key offering for the Kiwanis team, which took over the program from the now disbanded Rebuilding Together.
“Sometimes, after we would put a wood ramp in, the individual would end up going to a nursing home and their kids would come in and want us to take it out,” he said. “We decided to go to metal. We let our clients use them as long as they need them.”
The steel structures versus wood can be a fit if it is a temporary situation, such as a surgery or if an individual is going through rehabilitation. They can typically be installed in about an hour.
“We have had some ramps that don’t fit what (measurements) we are limited to, so wood may be a better choice,” he said. “We have funds, but we do take donations. We have high school kids and fraternities assist us. We have more help than we need.”
PCACS Executive Director Bruce Lindner said the Kiwanis crew is a great complement to the volunteer groups that assist with wood ramps, such as the UAW/Ford Community Service Team, Task Force Tips, Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent for Lutherans.
“We now have better flexibility to match the best material for each individual ramp recipient, depending on their needs and the layout of their properties,” Lindner said. “We are grateful for all of our volunteers who assist us with our ramp program year after year.”
Westfall said Valparaiso’s Kiwanis club is the largest in the state and has two main fundraisers every year: a pancake breakfast in March and a corn roast set for Aug. 3 this year in Central Park Plaza. The Kiwanis group also supports Riley Children’s Hospital.
“We help the world by helping one child and one community at a time,” he said.
PCACS is currently accepting applications for Porter County residents who are in need of a ramp, whether it’s something temporary or a more permanent structure. Renters must have permission from the landlord to have a ramp installed.
While those facing financial challenges will be given priority, all community members are welcome to apply for ramp assistance.
Those interested should contact Lindner via phone at (219) 465-7144 or via email at bhlindner@portercountyacs.org. The ramp application is also available online at www.portercountyacs.org/ramp-program.
PCACS’ mission is to extend a helping hand to seniors, those with disabilities and low-income residents by providing services to improve their quality of life, including transportation, energy and emergency assistance, Section 8 and ramp programs.
For more information, visit www.portercountyacs.org.