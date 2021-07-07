Partnership to host Back2Health event with health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, more

GARY — Gary Community Partnership will host a Back2Health Initiative at the end of July to promote healthy living and school readiness.

The event is designed to get Gary residents on track with their health, according to a news release. It will be free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon July 31 at U.S. Steel Yard, One Stadium Plaza. Attendees can expect COVID-19 vaccinations, health screenings, interactive educational sessions and a 3K Run, Jog, Walk with prizes.

The city of Gary's Constituent Services will sponsor school supplies to be handed out to children on a first-come, first-served basis.

GCP Director Jeffery Edwards is hopeful the event will challenge Gary residents to add healthy habits to their lifestyle as they reflect on living through a pandemic, the release states.

"The onset of COVID-19 caused people of color to suffer disproportionately due to underlying health conditions," he said. "Our Back2Health Initiative is designed to empower Gary residents to get healthy from the inside out and not only extend their lives — but their quality of life."