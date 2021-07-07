 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Partnership to host Back2Health event with health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, more
alert urgent

Partnership to host Back2Health event with health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, more

Gary SouthShore RailCats stadium

Gary Community Partnership will host a Back2Health Initiative from 9 a.m. to noon July 31 at the RailCats Stadium.

 Joseph S. Pete

GARY — Gary Community Partnership will host a Back2Health Initiative at the end of July to promote healthy living and school readiness. 

The event is designed to get Gary residents on track with their health, according to a news release. It will be free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon July 31 at U.S. Steel Yard, One Stadium Plaza. Attendees can expect COVID-19 vaccinations, health screenings, interactive educational sessions and a 3K Run, Jog, Walk with prizes. 

The city of Gary's Constituent Services will sponsor school supplies to be handed out to children on a first-come, first-served basis.

GCP Director Jeffery Edwards is hopeful the event will challenge Gary residents to add healthy habits to their lifestyle as they reflect on living through a pandemic, the release states.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

"The onset of COVID-19 caused people of color to suffer disproportionately due to underlying health conditions," he said. "Our Back2Health Initiative is designed to empower Gary residents to get healthy from the inside out and not only extend their lives — but their quality of life."

There will be a "Kidz Zone" with creative activities led by volunteers from the nonprofit, For the Love of the Arts. Other community-based service providers will make school supplies, dental and wellness checks and other resources available to youth to help with the transition back to school.

Attendees will be able to access a variety of health screenings, such as those for blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol. The release said there also will be information available on nutrition management, smoking cessation, financial health, mental health, vouchers for mammograms, exercise, first-time parenting, senior living and more.

For more information, call 219-427-2421 or visit www.garycommunitypartnership.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garcia, Wiley concede in NYC mayoral race

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts