Party that exposed over 200 to coronavirus took place at County Line Orchard, officials confirm

Stage 4.5 of the Back on Track Indiana allows for social gatherings up to 250 people and restaurant dining rooms at 75% capacity, so long as social distancing practices are observed. The following businesses may operate at 50% capacity under stage 4.5: bars and nightclubs; cultural, entertainment and tourism sites; movie theaters and bowling alleys; amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities; and raceways.

Venue representatives did not answer several requests for comment.

Brandy added it was unwise to host an event with that amount of people attending.

"It was probably impossible to observe social distancing with that many people there," he said.

Health department officials emphasized the importance of avoiding activities that could put people at risk of contracting COVID-19.

"We all need to do our part and heed to the precautions if we want to see better results," Olenek said. "If we do not want to go back to the 'stay at home' order, we need to follow these precautions seriously at all times."

Anyone who attended the party at County Line Orchard should immediately quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus, health department epidemiologist Alpesh Patel said.