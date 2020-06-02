Pastrick holds an early lead in the race for coroner

CROWN POINT — After a decade in private life, David J. Pastrick may be taking a big step toward returning to public office.
Pastrick held a nearly 2 to 1 vote margin in early unofficial voting results Tuesday night in the Democratic primary for Lake County coroner over his Democratic opponents: Samuel Smith, of East Chicago; Clayton Frey, of Winfield; and Perry Jackson Jr., of East Chicago.
If final results confirm a Pastrick victory, he may have effectively won the coroner’s office for the third time in two decades.
No Republican ran in Tuesday’s GOP primary for coroner. The GOP currently has until the end of this month to recruit an opponent against Pastrick for the Nov. 3 general election.
Pastrick, a son of the late former East Chicago Mayor Robert Pastrick, has been a funeral home director for 36 years.
He is a graduate of the Worsham College of Mortuary Science, has been a licensed funeral director for more than 30 years, managing the family-owned Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home in East Chicago.
He was elected county coroner in 2000 and again in 2004. Indiana’s term limits barred him from running for re-election a third time in a row.
He defied speculation over the next 11 years that he might run for other county offices, but he did serve 10 months as second-in-command to current Coroner Merrilee Frey between 2012 and 2013.
Term limits are stopping Frey for running for reelection as coroner again, although she was on Tuesday’s ballot as a candidate for county recorder.
After seven years in private life managing his family’s funeral business, Pastrick said he is happy the voters showed their confidence in his ability to perform the duties of coroner and investigate questionable deaths.
He said he has responded to hundreds of death and crime scenes previously.
“I was never burned out. I was there night and day, and I took care of that office, and the staff was very upset when I left,” he said.
Smith said he is making his second run for coroner in four years. Smith owns the Divinity Funeral Home in East Chicago and served as a state senator for northern Lake County from 1998 to 2008.
Clayton Frey, a Crown Point chiropractor, had hoped to succeed his mother, Merrilee, as county coroner.
Jackson, a deputy county coroner, said he ran on his experience as a deputy coroner in the 1980s. Jackson also has worked as an educator and athletics coach.
