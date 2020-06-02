Pastrick holds an early lead in the race for coroner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — After a decade in private life, David J. Pastrick may be taking a big step toward returning to public office.

Pastrick held a nearly 2 to 1 vote margin in early unofficial voting results Tuesday night in the Democratic primary for Lake County coroner over his Democratic opponents: Samuel Smith, of East Chicago; Clayton Frey, of Winfield; and Perry Jackson Jr., of East Chicago.

If final results confirm a Pastrick victory, he may have effectively won the coroner’s office for the third time in two decades.

No Republican ran in Tuesday’s GOP primary for coroner. The GOP currently has until the end of this month to recruit an opponent against Pastrick for the Nov. 3 general election.

Pastrick, a son of the late former East Chicago Mayor Robert Pastrick, has been a funeral home director for 36 years.

He is a graduate of the Worsham College of Mortuary Science, has been a licensed funeral director for more than 30 years, managing the family-owned Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home in East Chicago.

He was elected county coroner in 2000 and again in 2004. Indiana’s term limits barred him from running for re-election a third time in a row.