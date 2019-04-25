CROWN POINT — An honor held by well-known Regionites like Jerry Ross, Dean White, Frank Schilling and more is up for nominations.
The Lake Court House Foundation launches Patriot Week in September, hosting the annual Patriot Brunch in the Maki Ballroom of the historic Lake Court House. This year the Lake Court House Foundation has added a second honoree, and the committee is asking the community to help find nominees.
“The Patriot Brunch is an opportunity to celebrate the patriotism of a past or present Lake County resident who embodies the spirit of community,” said Carrie Napoleon, managing director of the Lake Court House Foundation.
White, Ross, Char and Gary Miller and Schilling were past nominees.
The two Patriot Awards will honor one past or present member of the armed forces, and the second award will honor a citizen, said Dan Klein, Patriot Brunch committee member.
“For our Patriots, we are looking for someone who went above and beyond in their life,” Klein said.
To be eligible for the military honor, a nominee must be serving or have served in a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and they must be a current or former resident of Lake County. They must also be someone who has gone above and beyond in their service, either on duty or in the service to their community upon their return home, the committee said.
To be nominated for the citizen honor, someone should also be a current or former resident of Lake County and be someone whose philanthropic efforts have either individually, or through their business endeavors, contributed to the Northwest Indiana community in a significant way.
“Help us celebrate the spirit of patriotism by submitting your nomination today,” Napoleon said.
The committee said sponsors for the event also are needed and their donations will help fund the restoration and ongoing maintenance of the Lake County Courthouse.
For more information about the nomination process or the Patriot Brunch, contact the Lake Courthouse Foundation at 219-663-0660. Potential sponsors can additionally contact Napoleon by email at c.napoleon@lakecourthousefoundaiton.org.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.