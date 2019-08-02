DYER — Patti's All-American Gymnastics hosts its annual Everyday Heroes Gymnastics Camp Friday at 1530 Joliet St., Dyer.
It's from noon-3 p.m. for girls 4-12 and boys 4-8.
Children will have open gym time, a visit with a Dyer police officer and his K-9 companion and get sprayed from a fire house when the Dyer firemen visit.
Patti's also hosts an end-of-summer kids night out carnival from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 24. Youngsters will do gymnastics, make a craft to take home and play carnival games.
Space is limited. To register or for more information, call 219-865-2274 or go to pattisallamerican.com and click on the Camps/Special Events link.
Patti's is also accepting registration for its Gym-N-Learn educational preschool classes for ages 3-5 for the 2019-20 school year.
Gym-N-Learn is described as the only fitness-based learning program in Northwest. Each educational class includes lessons in math, reading, writing, Spanish and time in the computer lab and at the iPad stations.
As a bonus, every day children are in class they receive a 30-minute gymnastics lesson. All teachers have a degree in elementary education.
Finally, Patti's also offers Ready-2-Learn, an educational program for 2-year-olds which requires parental participation.
For more information, call 219-865-2274 or go to pattisallamerican.com for online enrollment.