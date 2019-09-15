MUNSTER — Humane Indiana’s 27th annual Paws in the Park benefit is Sept. 28 at Community Park.
The not-for-profit’s fundraising event draws crowds by the hundreds. With leashes in hand, dog owners walk the park’s tree-shaded path, with their fur family members to help shelter pets at the organization’s shelter.
It's from 9 a.m. -2 p.m., one a 1-mile walk beginning at 10 a.m.
This year, the event is focused on “celebrating pets for health,” and promoting the human health benefits of pet ownership. Examples include, pet ownership can potentially lower blood pressure and stress; and walking a dog encourages exercise. “These are simple things, we don’t realize as pet owners, but when it comes to matters of personal health, they become extremely important and helpful,” said Brian Fitzpatrick, Humane Indiana CEO.
The event is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.m with a 1-mile walk beginning at 10 a.m. Walkers, are encouraged form a team and ask walkers to join, on Humane Indiana’s fundraising page. After the walk, attendees can enjoy food vendors, games, entertainment, pet-friendly vendors and activities. Doggy Yoga, and Paw Painting are just of few of the day’s activities.
Organizers are encouraging the participation of health-related vendors, to tie in with this year’s theme. Humane Indiana and local rescues will be on site with dogs available for adoption. “It’s such a fantastic way for the family to come out and celebrate their pets, and enjoy a day with like-minded animal-lovers,” Fitzpatrick. said.
The event is open to the public. For sponsorship opportunities call 219.513.8911 ext. 106. For vendor kits or to register a walking team, visit HUMANEINDIANA.ORG.