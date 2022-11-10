Pay hike in draft of contract for Hammond teachers

Teachers in the School City of Hammond are set to receive $2,000 raises and a $3,000 stipend if the district finalizes the recently proposed collective bargaining agreement.

The proposal was posted on the district's website and discussed during a public hearing Wednesday night. The School Board will vote on it Tuesday.

To receive the annual salary increase and stipend, teachers must receive high marks in their performance reviews, as required by state law; high marks is defined as scoring in the top two categories of the district's scoring system.

Teachers who score in the bottom two categories will not receive any raise. Teachers must also have been serving in the district for at least 120 paid days to receive the additional compensation.

In School City of Hammond, starting teachers who are fully licensed make $49,000 a year under this agreement, which outlines teacher pay, benefits and time-off policies. Teachers who have only an emergency teaching license will make $47,000. Teachers with a master's degree in education will make $1,000 a year more than those with only a bachelor's degree. Teachers in the district can earn up to $86,000.

Teachers with specialty roles and added responsibilities would also earn more. Speech pathologists who work in the district will earn $67,000 to $86,000. Special-education teachers will earn an additional $4,000 stipend. Literacy and math coaches will earn an additional $5,000 stipend. Adult-education teachers will be paid $35 an hour.

Sports coaches, arts and musical directors, and other extracurricular faculty sponsors will receive various levels of additional pay.

The agreement was negotiated between the school district and the Hammond Teachers Federation.

"Both sides have come to a tentative agreement and both sides are committed to creating the best working environment for our teachers and staff and the best learning environment for our students," said Nathaniel George Sr., spokesman for the School City of Hammond.

The school board's meeting is scheduled begin at 6 p.m. at the district's administration center, 41 Williams St.