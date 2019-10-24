VALPARAISO — Porter County government workers will receive a 3% increase in pay under the newly adopted 2020 budget. The $41.7 million budget was unanimously approved recently by the Porter County Council.
The pay increase for county government’s 550 full-time employees follows a 4% wage hike awarded last year.
Council President Dan Whitten said the increases make up for previous years when employees saw little, if any, increase on their paychecks due to county financial difficulties.
"Now, the county is solvent," he said. "We’re strong. We’ve been playing a little catch up the past few years."
Whitten said the raises were also in response to concerns from department heads about losing employees in search of higher pay elsewhere and how difficult replacing them might be given the pay scale.
“We want to attract the best and we want to keep the best. That’s the goal here," Whitten said.
To achieve the 3% raise, slightly more than $700,000 in financial obligations were transferred into perpetual accounts to make room in the general fund for the additional payroll costs.
Perpetual funds are separate accounts that several departments, like the clerk and surveyor offices, are allowed by the state to have for certain expenses related to things like computers and microfilm. Only the general fund can be used for payroll.
"We’re looking for all of the nickels," said Councilman Bob Poparad.
Whitten said the 2020 budget is about 2% higher than last year because of $900,000 in extra revenue coming in from growth and rising property values.
The council also approved more than $700,000 for hardware and software network updates to better protect computers at the jail from hackers.
Information Technology Systems director Don Wellsand said he was planning to have the work done next year but moved things up because of government computers Lake and LaPorte counties being disabled by ransomware in recent months.
"After that happened there, I thought I would move up my timeline just a bit,” he said.
Whitten said similar work has already been done or underway for computers throughout all other levels of county government.
"This something we’ve been taking about for quite some time," Whitten said.