Pay hikes possible for Hobart police, firefighters

HOBART — Pay increases appear to be in the works for Hobart police and firefighters.

The City Council is contemplating raises that would bring annual base salaries to $60,000 for second-class officers and firefighters and $70,000 for master-class personnel in those departments.

Officials said the adjustments are needed to retain staffing, boost morale and potentially attract more candidates to the city.

The second-class pay is $41,787 for firefighters and $45,900 for police. The master-class pay is $59,396 for firefighters and $65,725 for police.

Brian Degrauwe, president of Hobart Professional Firefighters Local 1641, said the Fire Department’s staffing level is the lowest it’s been in decades, but the call volume continues increasing.

“We had 62 guys staffed in the 1990s when we ran 1,200 calls,” he said. “We’re going to break 6,000 calls this year and we’re running with 42 people.”

He said the department lost several firefighters, and there are a variety of reasons they’ve moved on to other departments: Firefighters feel overworked and can receive better pay at some other area departments.

“We have to absolutely, positively raise our starting pay to attract candidates because there’s not many of them out there,” Degrauwe said. “But at this juncture, we can’t afford to lose anyone else.”

Councilman Matt Claussen said the Police Department is facing similar issues.

“They can’t recruit, I know they’re having trouble the same way,” he said.

Councilman Josh Huddlestun said it’s necessary for Hobart to offer competitive wages.

“Public safety is our first duty as the council, and we can figure out the rest,” he said.

A salary ordinance associated with the raises will go to the council for a vote as early as its Nov. 16 regular session. If adopted, the wage adjustments will take effect in January.

The cost to implement the proposed raises is estimated at $1.5 million.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said he’s supportive of wage increases for all Hobart employees, but he questioned how the city will fund the raises for police and firefighters.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us if we’re going to do this,” he said. “I’m in favor of it.”

He said the city faces financial uncertainties because of the Southlake Mall property tax assessment appeal and increasing expenses.

“We’ll have to figure it out,” Huddlestun said. “It’s incumbent on us as a council to make a budget that works.”

There are some options that could help cover some of the costs associated with raises.

Degrauwe said ambulance-call volumes continue to rise each year in Hobart, and that will generate more money for the city.

He also said an upcoming change in state law will increase the amount received for ambulance runs for patients using Medicaid.

“We’re going to bring in an extra $186,000 a year just from that law going through,” Degrauwe said.

The Fire Department also is reviewing potential updates to the city’s building-fee schedule, which could generate additional money in the city.

If the city can attract more firefighters, Councilman Dave Vinzant said, it would reduce the amount of overtime needed to ensure that stations are adequately staffed.

“As that overtime money frees up, that will be money that can be used,” he said.