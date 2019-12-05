SCHERERVILLE — Remembering the attack that killed thousands of Americans 76 years ago, two Pearl Harbor survivors will share their experiences in a Region memorial service this weekend.
Saturday marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, in which the memorial event will begin at 11:55 a.m., the local time of the attack, said James Laud Sr., Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors District 5 director.
The service has been held in Northwest Indiana for decades and was recently moved to an indoor location at the Lincoln Community Center at 2450 Lincoln St., Highland, in room 113-115.
The memorial service is hosted by Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, which holds the annual event to remember the 1941 tragedy which catapulted the U.S. into World War II. The death toll was 2,403, including 2,008 Navy personnel, 109 marines, 218 army members and 68 civilians who lost their lives.
Pearl Harbor Survivor Jim DeWitt formerly of the USS Antares and child survivor Wendy Masters will be at the event. In addition, there will be a question and answer session after the memorial service.
The Rev. Michael Maginot, pastor at St. Stephen Martyr Church in Merrillville, will perform a benediction and there will be a rifle salute by American Legion Post 66 of Griffith, Laud said. Local members of the Knights of Columbus will lower the flag.
“We need to honor those brave acts of heroism from that day and to also honor all of the lives lost,” Laud said.
Laud also encouraged residents to fly their American flags at half-staff on Saturday in accordance with Public Law 103-308 to help further memorialize the day.