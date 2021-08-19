 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed, two others injured after being hit by car in Calumet City, police say
urgent

Calumet City Police Department
Joe Ruffalo, File, The Times

CALUMET CITY — A pedestrian died, and another pedestrian and a construction worker were injured after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., Calumet City police and fire personnel responded to the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Torrence Avenue for a report of a traffic accident involving pedestrians, according to a news release from the police department.

First responders found three injured people, including two who were pedestrians at a bus stop and a construction worker working in a nearby parking lot. First responders treated the injured immediately.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said, and the other two were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Preliminary investigation indicates that just one vehicle left the road and struck the bus stop near the intersection where the two pedestrians were located and continued into the adjacent parking lot where the construction worker was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calumet City Police at 708-868-2500. The department and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

