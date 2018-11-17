A company spokesperson confirmed that a CSX train struck a pedestrian Saturday night in the Miller neighborhood of Gary.
At 8 p.m. the train struck a person at the train crossing at 622 S. Lake St., a CSX spokesperson said. CSX and police did not have any further information Saturday night as to the severity of the incident or the condition of the victim.
The incident is under investigation of the Gary Police Department. Indiana State Police assisted CSX and Gary police.
"CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this event," a CSX spokesperson said. "At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous."
