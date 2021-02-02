 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed in road identified as a Newton County woman
alert urgent

Pedestrian struck, killed in road identified as a Newton County woman

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

SCHNEIDER — A woman who police found dead in a road after she was struck by a vehicle Friday was a 50-year-old from Newton County, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Tracey Holt, of Sumava Resorts, was pronounced dead about 9:45 p.m. at the scene of the crash, a coroner's release states.

Holt's manner of death and nature of injuries were listed as pending.

Holt was struck by a white Chevrolet Equinox about 8:20 p.m. in the 22100 block of Parrish Avenue, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said. The Chevy's driver was heading north on Parrish Avenue behind another vehicle at the time, police said.

The driver of the vehicle in front swerved to avoid an obstruction in the road, but the Chevy's driver did not, and ended up striking it. It was later revealed the obstruction was a person, police said.

Both vehicles returned to the crash scene and spoke with the town marshal, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

