Peeping Tom arrested after detectives investigate 16 reports of stalking, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — After several residents reported a peeping Tom, authorities arrested a man accused of terrorizing a central Michigan City neighborhood, police said.
Kejuan Jerome Harrison, 21, of the 1900 block of East Barker Avenue in Michigan City, is charged with voyeurism, stalking, attempted burglary and resisting law enforcement, according to the Michigan City Police Department.
An investigation was launched after sixteen instances of a man peeping into windows of homes were reported to Michigan City police. The reports happened between July 20 and Friday, with the majority of victims living between Woodland Avenue, Barker Avenue, Carroll Avenue and Greenwood Avenue in Michigan City, police said.
Authorities kept in constant contact with victims and were able to identify the suspect last week. Police did overnight surveillance in the areas where the reports were coming from, leading to their eventual arrest of the suspect.
On Friday evening Michigan City detectives and LaPorte County Drug Task Force agents saw the man in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.
Detectives tried to approach him but he fled, leading to a short foot pursuit. Michigan City police, LaPorte County Sheriff’s police and Trail Creek police were able to identify the suspect as Harrison, who was taken into custody on an active warrant out of LaPorte County.
While in custody, Michigan City Detective Dana Ford completed the investigation, bringing criminal felony charges against Harrison Tuesday afternoon.
Harrison is currently at the LaPorte County Jail being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond and his first hearing will be Tuesday morning before Judge Michael Bergerson at the LaPorte County Superior Court.
Michigan City police thanked LaPorte County Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Boehm for her assistance in ensuring the criminal charges were presented to Bergerson before Harrison was released from jail, said Michigan City Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez, public information officer.
“These actions have undoubtedly given the victims and other residents a feeling of safety and security knowing that he will remain incarcerated at the jail and not be released to terrorize their neighborhood,” Rodriguez said.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call Detective Dana Ford at 219-874-3221. Ina addition, residents can report crimes by contacting the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page, call the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or contact the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME, in which the caller could receive a reward upon arrest and conviction of a suspect.