Peeping Tom arrested after detectives investigate 16 reports of stalking, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — After several residents reported a peeping Tom, authorities arrested a man accused of terrorizing a central Michigan City neighborhood, police said.

Kejuan Jerome Harrison, 21, of the 1900 block of East Barker Avenue in Michigan City, is charged with voyeurism, stalking, attempted burglary and resisting law enforcement, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

An investigation was launched after sixteen instances of a man peeping into windows of homes were reported to Michigan City police. The reports happened between July 20 and Friday, with the majority of victims living between Woodland Avenue, Barker Avenue, Carroll Avenue and Greenwood Avenue in Michigan City, police said.

Authorities kept in constant contact with victims and were able to identify the suspect last week. Police did overnight surveillance in the areas where the reports were coming from, leading to their eventual arrest of the suspect.

On Friday evening Michigan City detectives and LaPorte County Drug Task Force agents saw the man in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.