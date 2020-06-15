Perils of police at high speeds spur calls for more reform

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — A tragic chain of events that led to the death of a retired elementary teacher in Chicago started when a police officer confronted a man in a West Side alley. After issuing a call for help, the officer could be heard over the police radio screaming, “Drop the gun!”

Three minutes later and just two blocks away, two police vehicles speeding to the officer's aid collided at an intersection, one catapulting the other onto a sedan taking 84-year-old Verona Gunn home after a family cookout. She died hours later on an operating table.

That crash last year and another this month that killed a young Chicago mother highlight a police reform issue that hasn't received as much attention as the use of excessive force: The hundreds of deadly crashes involving speeding police that occur nationwide each year.

Audio obtained exclusively by The Associated Press of police radio transmissions before Gunn was fatally injured reveals that a dispatcher told responding officers over and over to reduce their speed because the suspect had been disarmed.

“Slow down,” she says firmly. She repeats that order at least five more times over two minutes.