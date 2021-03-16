 Skip to main content
Person fatally injured in shooting ID'd as 18-year-old Merrillville man
Person fatally injured in shooting ID'd as 18-year-old Merrillville man

A Lake County coroner's van

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A person who died after being shot in the parking lot of Merrillville High School early Monday has been identified.

Tyree Riley, 18, of Merrillville, died from his injuries at a local hospital after arriving there shortly after the shooting with another person who had been shot, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

Police responded about midnight to the scene of the shooting, where they found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed, along with spent shell casings, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.

Another vehicle occupied by Riley and another wounded person arrived to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus a shortly afterward, Nuses said.

Riley was pronounced dead about 12:58 a.m. Monday, a coroner's release states.

The release listed Riley's manner of death and nature of injuries as pending.

An investigation is ongoing.

Staff writer Mike Clark contributed to this report.

