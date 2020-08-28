 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person found wounded at Hammond CVS was shot in Dolton, police say
breaking urgent

Person found wounded at Hammond CVS was shot in Dolton, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
Times file photo

HAMMOND — Police say a person found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning at a CVS Pharmacy was shot in Dolton.

Hammond police responded about 2:30 a.m. Friday to the store, at 6445 Calumet Avenue. While investigating, officers discovered the shooting occurred earlier in Dolton.

The victim was immediately transported to a Chicago hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Hammond police did not disclose additional information. Dolton police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Check back nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+113 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Laura causes 'tremendous' damage across Louisiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts