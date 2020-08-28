Person found wounded at Hammond CVS was shot in Dolton, police say

HAMMOND — Police say a person found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning at a CVS Pharmacy was shot in Dolton.
Hammond police responded about 2:30 a.m. Friday to the store, at 6445 Calumet Avenue. While investigating, officers discovered the shooting occurred earlier in Dolton.
The victim was immediately transported to a Chicago hospital for medical treatment, police said.
Hammond police did not disclose additional information. Dolton police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
