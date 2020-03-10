Person in custody as police open death investigation

MICHIGAN CITY —One person is dead and another is in custody as police open up a death investigation at the Canterbury House Apartments.

The deceased was discovered early Tuesday morning at the Canterbury House Apartments, 1200 Mallard Drive, on the south side of Michigan City, according to Michigan City police.

"A person of interest is currently in custody," police said Tuesday morning.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the safety of Michigan City residents.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

